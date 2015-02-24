Day 1 polling results are in for early SPLOST voting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The early voting numbers are in for the first day of early voting on the SPLOST referendum.

On Monday, 417 people voted on the SPLOST referendum, according to the elections office.

If approved, a one cent tax will be applied for all Muscogee County citizens, and help fund a $34 million system wide upgrade in technology and infrastructure.

The district wants to build a new Spence High School, upgrade Shaw High School and update the districts cafeteria and bus systems.

At the first day of voting, both proponents and opponents of the SPLOST referendum protested outside of polling places.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can vote early at the Citizens Service Center on Macon Road until March 13, or vote on Saturdays from Feb. 28 and March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The next SPLOST forum will be held Tuesday, Feb, 24 at 6 p.m. at Northside High School. For a full list of SPLOST forums, click here.

