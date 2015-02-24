Battle of the Bands: Elisha St. James

Make sure you tune in next Friday, Feb. 6 for our first-ever News Leader 9 morning's Battle of the Bands!

Make sure you tune in next Friday, Feb. 6 for our first-ever News Leader 9 morning's Battle of the Bands!

It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

It's time to kick off our inaugural News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands, and our first band is the country-rock band Faraday.

It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.

It's time for the second installment of News Leader 9's Battle of the Bands, and on Friday, Feb. 13, viewers will be introduced to Dirt Road Republic.

It's time for the third installment of the WTVM Morning Show's Battle of the Bands, and this week will feature the bluegrass band Crosswired.

It's time for the third installment of the WTVM Morning Show's Battle of the Bands, and this week will feature the bluegrass band Crosswired.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Our fourth and final band set to appear in our News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands is Elisha St. James.

The band will dazzle us with their musical stylings and is fronted by the voice of their namesake, St. James.

You can check out their music here on their website, and watch a YouTube video here.

Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for this band from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Based on viewers' votes, the winner will get a special prize - four hours of free studio time courtesy of GR8TRAKZ, from Opulent Studios.

To check out the first three bands, you can check out Faraday, Dirt Road Republic and Crosswired by clicking on their names.

Don't forget - the final voting on all four bands will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, with the winner announced on March 2!

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.