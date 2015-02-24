Battle of the Bands: Elisha St. James - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Battle of the Bands: Elisha St. James

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Our fourth and final band set to appear in our News Leader 9 Morning's Battle of the Bands is Elisha St. James.

The band will dazzle us with their musical stylings and is fronted by the voice of their namesake, St. James.

You can check out their music here on their website, and watch a YouTube video here.

Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for this band from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Based on viewers' votes, the winner will get a special prize - four hours of free studio time courtesy of GR8TRAKZ, from Opulent Studios.

To check out the first three bands, you can check out Faraday, Dirt Road Republic and Crosswired by clicking on their names.

Don't forget - the final voting on all four bands will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, with the winner announced on March 2! 

