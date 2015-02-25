3 more arrests linked to January Calvin Ave. shooting death - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

3 more arrests linked to January Calvin Ave. shooting death

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Curtis Williams (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Curtis Williams (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
Richard Gilliam (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Richard Gilliam (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
Thomas Williams. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Thomas Williams. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

  • More on WTVM.comMore>>

  • 6th Calvin Ave. murder suspect detained Friday

    6th Calvin Ave. murder suspect detained Friday

    Saturday, February 28 2015 2:30 PM EST2015-02-28 19:30:05 GMT
    Saturday, February 28 2015 4:08 PM EST2015-02-28 21:08:18 GMT
    Richard Stewart (Source: CPD)Richard Stewart (Source: CPD)
    Another suspect related to the Calvin Avenue murder was taken into custody Friday night at the Muscogee County jail. Police say Richard Stewart,25, was already taken into custody in Harris County for some time following a police chase.More >>
    Another suspect related to the Calvin Avenue murder was taken into custody Friday night at the Muscogee County jail. Police say Richard Stewart,25, was already taken into custody in Harris County for some time following a police chase.More >>

  • Calvin Ave. murder suspects appear in court

    Calvin Ave. murder suspects appear in court

    Friday, February 27 2015 1:03 PM EST2015-02-27 18:03:51 GMT
    Friday, February 27 2015 1:03 PM EST2015-02-27 18:03:52 GMT
    Bernard Gibson (Source: CPD)Bernard Gibson (Source: CPD)
    Five suspects in a double shooting in Columbus made their first court appearance Friday morning. Bernard Gibson, Curtis Williams, Thomas Williams, Christopher Gilliam and Richard Gilliam are all charged with murder in the death of Gerald Hightower. More >>
    Five suspects in a double shooting in Columbus made their first court appearance Friday morning. Bernard Gibson, Curtis Williams, Thomas Williams, Christopher Gilliam and Richard Gilliam are all charged with murder in the death of Gerald Hightower. More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Three more men have been arrested in connection to the double shooting on Calvin Avenue last month.

Richard Gilliam, 23, and Thomas Jasper Williams were arrested and jailed on Feb. 23 on a myriad of charges, including murder for the Jan. 7 double shooting that killed Gerald Hightower, Jr. and injuring Kaminski Robinson.

Curtis Williams, 29, was arrested on Feb 24 and also charged with murder. These latest arrests bring the total of suspects to five.

The first suspect, Bernard Gibson, 21, was arrested without incident on Jan. 14 during a police chase with Georgia State Troopers. On Feb. 19, Christopher Gilliam, 26, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

All five suspects will appear in court on Feb. 27.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly