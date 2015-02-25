3 more arrests linked to January Calvin Ave. shooting death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Three more men have been arrested in connection to the double shooting on Calvin Avenue last month.



Richard Gilliam, 23, and Thomas Jasper Williams were arrested and jailed on Feb. 23 on a myriad of charges, including murder for the Jan. 7 double shooting that killed Gerald Hightower, Jr. and injuring Kaminski Robinson.



Curtis Williams, 29, was arrested on Feb 24 and also charged with murder. These latest arrests bring the total of suspects to five.



The first suspect, Bernard Gibson, 21, was arrested without incident on Jan. 14 during a police chase with Georgia State Troopers. On Feb. 19, Christopher Gilliam, 26, was arrested in connection with the shooting.



All five suspects will appear in court on Feb. 27.



