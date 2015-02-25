Big restoration plans for Claflin come with big costs

"When we went into Claflin back in May and June, and walked through the court, it has a beautiful court inside, it was like we were standing on sacred ground, and we're asking this community, 'Is there anything sacred anymore,' and we're going to be posing to this community, what do we really value," said Jessie.

The renovations are expected to be completed in upcoming years with a hopeful reveal date sometime in September 2018 to celebrate the 150th anniversary.

Committee members are working on organizing a gospel and inspirational concert at the RiverCenter in June.



