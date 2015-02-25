Adults can finish college degree through CSU program

Columbus State University has an program designed to make it easier for adults who are thinking about going back to college.

CSU already has an adult re-entry program but because of a grant, they're able to offer classes for free.

This free program called Square One is designed to help adults transition back into the college life. Because of an adult learner grant, students can earn credit towards a degree for free.

The re-entry program is for adults 23 years or older, if you have been out of high school for five years or more and if you have less than 30 college credits.

Potential students will need to pass a compass exam to get into the program. Classes in reading, writing and math, will be taught in the evenings to provide the flexibility older students need.

"The square one re-entry program is a nice place to start and test the waters to see if higher education is right for you. This class gives them the opportunity to test the waters and see if they're skills are up to par and if they feel comfortable to returning to college class room. The number one objective for this program is compass prep. Making sure the adult learners, reading, writing and math skills are up to par and they are at the necessary level to only be admitted to the University but to be successful," said Dustin Worsley, Assistant Director for Academic Center for Excellence.

Through the grant, there will be no charge for the first 25 students who sign up for the Square One program. The first classes starts March 16 and will run for four weeks, with another session to begin in May.

Interested students should contact Dustin Worsley at Worsley_Dustin@ColumbusState.edu or by phone at 706-507-8785. For more information click here.

