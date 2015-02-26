2 Club Paradise dancers, manager arrested for alleged nude dancing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two adult entertainment dancers and a club manager were arrested Wednesday night, accused of dancing in the nude in violation of the city ordinance.

The two dancers, Porsha Smith, 23, and Lisa Marie Pine, 28, were arrested around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Pine was arrested and charged with adult oriented establishment, platform, touching, gratuity and light touching. Smith was charged with adult establishment total nude touching.

Donald J. Cook, 51, the club's manager, was also arrested and charged with adult establishment total nude dancing and adult oriented establishment, platform, touching, gratuity and light touching.

All three appeared in recorder's court Thursday afternoon.

City ordinances on the level of nudity in adult entertainment clubs vary from city to city; in Columbus, exotic dancers can't be fully nude and certain anatomic body parts are to be covered.

