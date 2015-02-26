Columbus Technical College opens student lounge for veterans

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Veterans at Columbus Technical College received a special honor this afternoon.

A new veteran affairs student lounge center opened on campus. The room inside the Hartline Building, creates a special lounge, gathering place and resource center for students who are veterans.

Columbus Tech has one of the highest veteran student populations in Georgia. The school thought this was a good way to give back.

"They can network with other veterans and it's just not about studying, it's a lot of benefits and changes that are going on in the retirement community that they do need to know about,” Andre Roswell said, VA Student Affairs manager.

A VA work student, Tiffany Williams said, “We have our own little area to where we can go an study, use the computers. Also as a veteran to like to keep to ourselves and we feel like we are more at home."

Dependents of veterans are also able to use the lounge center at Columbus Technical College.

