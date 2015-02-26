Blackmon Road Middle School hosts 'Lunch with a Soldier'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local middle school honored their student leaders Thursday as they prepared a lunch for students and soldiers from the 2nd Squadron and 16th Cavalry Regiment.

This regiment is partners in education with Blackmon Road Middle School.

"It's a great feeling to get out of the office now and then and see what else is going on outside the base of Ft. Benning and at Blackman Road Middle School everybody there is supportive and we all get along," John Dominguez said, Fort Benning soldier from the 2nd Squandron and 16th Cavalry Regiment.

The principal for Blackmon Road Middle School, Penny Bowen, says through conversations over lunch this event allowed students to learn about leadership. This also gave students an opportunity to build relationships with local soldiers.

It was the first lunch with a soldier event and they hope to have more in the future.

