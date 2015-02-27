Organization hosts VIP Bed Races in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Valley Interfaith Promise, Inc. presented their annual VIP Bed Race on Saturday.

Held each year at the end of February, the fun fundraising event pits races together with custom-made beds on wheels.

Teams had a minimum of five people to run the race and the beds can only be ran on manpower.

The races ran straight down 14th Street starting from First Avenue. All proceeds went to charity.

Teams competed in these categories:

Susan Scroggs Memorial Merit Award – The team that raises the most money for VIP.

Fastest Bed – Best overall combined times (2 heats).

Donna Souerwine Memorial Best Theme – Most creative design determined by local celebrity judges.

Heath Jackson Memorial Team Spirit Award – The team that brings the most fans who report to the VIP booth.

Crowd's choice – Crowd votes for favorite bed $1 per vote, 6 votes for $5, 15 votes for $10, 80 votes for $50

Divisional Winners – Church, School, Business/Community, Junior

For more information on the VIP Bed Races, click here.

