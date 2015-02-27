Car accident on Victory Dr. ends in victim death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A car accident early Thursday morning resulted in a man dying in the hospital later in the day.

According to a Columbus Police Department incident report, police responded to a car accident with injuries shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, a person with injuries was located at the intersection of Victory Drive and Shelby Street.

The victim, Joe Jenkins, was transported to Midtown Medical Center and admitted into ICU. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Jenkins was pronounced dead due to trauma-related injuries at 4:28 p.m. on Thursday.

The case is currently under investigation. No one has been arrested or charged in Jenkin's death.

