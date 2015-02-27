Kendrick High School shows increase in academics

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local high school celebrated their increase in high test scores and graduation rate over a three year period.

Kendrick High School was a part of the "Priority List Removal" from the Department of Education due to their increase of academic success.

"This is a celebration for the Kendrick High School community being removed from the states Priority School List this means they have gotten off that list. Just watching the students come in, they are excited- the administration, faculty, and staff everyone is excited. We are happy to be here to celebrate with them," David Lewis stated, Superintendent of MCSD.

There were 38 schools that were removed from the priority and focus list, including Cusseta Road Elementary.

