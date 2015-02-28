6th Calvin Ave. murder suspect detained Friday

Two more men have been arrested in connection to the double shooting on Calvin Avenue last month, bringing the total to five arrested.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Another suspect related to the Calvin Avenue murder was taken into custody Friday night at the Muscogee County jail.

Police say Richard Stewart,25, was already taken into custody in Harris County for some time following a police chase.

He was charged for murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old Gerald Hightower. Hightower was killed on Wednesday Jan. 7, 2015 a little before 7 p.m.

Stewart will appear in court on Monday March 2 at 9 a.m.

