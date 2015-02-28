Urban League of Columbus hosts Home-Buyer workshop

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local organization hosted a first time Home Buyer Education Workshop on Saturday.

Dozens of people received information on the process of buying their first home. The Urban League of Columbus offered tips on understanding the basics of how to qualify for mortgage loans and down payment assistance in the Columbus area.

Urban League Interim President Susan Cooper facilitated the meeting.

"We want to see people buy in every area and we want to see people redevelop the area. So you have to be credit eligible, first time home buyer, or have not owned a home in your name in the last three years for Georgia Dream,” Cooper said.

The Urban League says they hope to hold more workshops on home buying in the future.

