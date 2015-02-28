NAACP discusses issues in Stewart County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Members of the Stewart County NAACP met with the public this Saturday afternoon.

The group called the meeting to address several key issues Lumpkin and Stewart County are facing, and to foster unity in the community.

In order to do that, a town hall meeting was called this afternoon in an attempt to have and open discussion about the problems the city is facing. Residents say education, economic opportunities such as jobs and the overall quality of life as areas of improvement.

Mayor Gibson of Lumpkin says his number one area of concern for the city is unity.

After the town hall meeting, the community led a march and candlelight vigil through the city in honor of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

