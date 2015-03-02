Man accused of high-speed chase to appear in court

Crews on the scene show a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase has crashed at Hamilton Road and Alexander Street.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man arrested after a high-speed chase in Columbus last week is set to face a judge this morning.

Officials say Christian Couch, 37, is scheduled to appear in recorder's court at 9 a.m. Couch was arrested on Feb. 26 after he crashed on Hamilton Road near Alexander Street, following a high-speed chase.

Couch was wanted by the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office for auto theft and first-degree burglary. Officials say he was considered an escapee after allegedly cutting off his ankle bracelet when out on bond.

He's now facing numerous traffic violations as well as attempted assault, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude charges.

Couch led authorities on a 25-minute chase before crashing. Authorities say the chase began in eastern Alabama and went through Harris County before reaching north Columbus along Veterans Parkway.

His female passenger was also taken into custody, but is not facing charges at this time.

