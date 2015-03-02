Woman charged in Victory Dr. car accident that killed AL man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Phenix City woman has been arrested and charged in a car wreck that killed another Phenix City resident in Columbus last week.

According to the Columbus Police Department Motor Squad, Hannah Martin, 23, was arrested and charged with numerous counts, including driving while under the influence, failure to maintain lane, first-degree non-malicious homicide by vehicle, and driving too fast for conditions.

Martin was in court Monday morning, where she was bound over to superior court. No date has been set.

According to a Columbus Police Department incident report, police responded to a car accident with injuries shortly after 7 a.m. on Feb 26.

Upon arrival, a person with injuries was located at the intersection of Victory Drive and Shelby Street.

The victim, Joe Jenkins, 51, of Phenix City, AL, was transported to Midtown Medical Center and admitted into the ICU. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Jenkins was pronounced dead of trauma-related injuries at 4:28 p.m. on Thursday.

