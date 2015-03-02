Teen arrested, confessed to accidentally shooting friend at Columbus park

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Columbus Police Department arrest and incident reports, a teenager has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting his friend on accident.

Reports indicate that Darius Pike, 17, was arrested on Sunday after being charged with one count of reckless conduct and possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18.

Pike is accused of shooting a friend accidentally at a playground located at 501 29th Street on Feb. 27 around 8:30 p.m. The victim, also a teenager, was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was later treated and released.

Upon his arrest, Pike confessed to accidentally shooting his friend.

Pike will make his first appearance in recorder's court at 9 a.m. on March 3.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.