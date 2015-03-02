Dollar General robbery suspect bonded over to superior court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of robbery and animal cruelty made his first court appearance before a recorder's court judge on Tuesday.



Jacob Brown, 23, appeared briefly before his case was bound over to superior court.

According to a Columbus Police Department arrest report, Brown was arrested on March 1. Brown was arrested in connection with a Dec. 1, 2014 armed robbery of the Dollar General store, located on the 3600 block of Victory Drive.

Brown allegedly used an unknown type of handgun to rob the business and a store clerk at gunpoint. During the crime, Brown stole an undisclosed amount of money from both the store and the employee, and also stole the store clerk's cellphone.

While fleeing the scene, Brown allegedly shot a dog owned by a person living in a neighboring trailer.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Brown was previously convicted of burglary from a crime in Muscogee County on Jan. 4, 2010.

Upon his arrest on Feb 26 in the 700 block of 10th Street, Brown was charged with armed robbery; additional charges of possession of firearm during a commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated cruelty to animals were added on March 1.

