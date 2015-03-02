Dr. Seuss celebrations highlight local literacy efforts

Literacy advocates took the time to remember beloved author Dr.Seuss on his birthday while amping efforts to improve childhood literacy.Library associates read Dr. Seuss classics to eager children Monday afternoon at Columbus Public Library.They say Seuss' stories make reading more fun by exciting both parents and children. Literacy advocates explain the more children are engaged in learning, the more they read and the lower their chances of illiteracy later in life."It's a lot of rhyming but he so catches their attention by the characters, by the illustrations that he draws," said Lyn Seaman, a library associate at Columbus Public Library.The celebration comes in a timely fashion as Georgia Governor Deal launched a month long "Read Across Georgia" initiative to boost childhood literacy.Research shows that children who are read to regularly enter kindergarten with a 1,500 word vocabulary, while those not read to often usually only have 250 words down.Reading experts encourage parents to read 1,000 books to their children before kindergarten.

