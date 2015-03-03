It's IHOP's National Pancake Day - here's where you can get them for free

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - You can have breakfast all day at IHOP by taking part in their 10th annual National Pancake Day.

The offer of a free (and delicious) short stack is in exchange for participants leaving a voluntary donation for the Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

The special runs until 10 p.m. at participating IHOP locations in the Chattahoochee Valley. In Columbus, the IHOP located at 2111 Airport Thruway is participating in the event.

IHOP restaurants hope to raise $3.5 million in 2015, which would bring the total raised to nearly $20 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities in the 10 years since the program's inception.

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.

In 2014, IHOP restaurants served more than 4.2 million pancakes and received nearly $3 million in donations.

