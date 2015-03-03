Planet Pops wins Girls Scout dessert competition

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several local restaurants participated in a Girl Scouts dessert contest.

Planet Pops won first place in the competition, Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe won second and Black Cow was third place. Planet Pops earned the most online votes in the contest.

The restaurants had to make desserts using girl scout cookies which included, Samoa cheesecakes, Samoa iced coffee and chocolate caramel infused cupcakes.

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia sponsored the competition to celebrate the Samoa's 40th birthday.

More than 60 restaurants drew more than 1.700 online votes. Winners will earn a trophy and bragging rights.

On Wednesday March 3 at 3 p.m. Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia will present Planet Pops with a trophy. Planet Pops is located at 105 12th St.

