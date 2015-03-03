Parts of Alabama experiencing "Emergency Levels" of blood donations

A less than two day supply of blood in central and north Alabama has prompted officials to declare an emergency level of donations.



While blood is flying off refrigerator shelves faster than donors can restock them in parts of Alabama, Red Cross officials say it's not nearly as bad in Columbus. However, the Fountain City is still short 1,300 units of blood.



Wintery conditions to the north are to blame for the shortage. LifeSouth administrators say nearly 70 percent of their donations come from bloodmobiles, so when it's unsafe for them to run, they can't get blood.



"You can think back last year when we were out, we were pretty much down then, that was bad for us, during the winter months we tend to have a lot of blood drives that close down, schools canceled, and different things that happen when bad weather hits," said Jasamine Jones with the American Red Cross.



Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good health.



