CSU submits video for First Lady Michelle Obama's challenge

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dozens of high school students took a visit to Columbus State University to participate in the African American Male Initiative's "College Student for a Day" experience.

During their visit, CSU's Diversity Programs and Services made a memorable video of the event. This video was submitted to the White House on Friday Feb. 27 for Michelle Obama's "Near-Peer Mentoring College Challenge."

This initiative is to show how colleges are giving high school students an opportunity to enter into an institution, and CSU did just that with a video they created.

The finalist for the submitted videos could earn a visit from First Lady Michelle Obama during the spring 2015 commencement ceremonies.

