Jury in Lisa Graham retrial recommend death penalty

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A Russell County jury found Lisa Graham guilty of capital murder.



The jury has recommended that Graham's sentence be the death penalty. The 12 jurors voted as follows: 10 for death and two for life without parole.



Graham was charged with hiring a man to shoot and kill her daughter, Stephanie Shae Graham, 21. Shae, as she was known to family and friends, was found dead in July 2007.



After several compelling testimonies and evidence from both the state and defense, the jury in Russell County thinks Lisa Graham is guilty of capital murder.



Lisa Graham left courtroom one for the last time, a convicted woman and with little to say.



Lisa Graham was asked if she misses her daughter, she replied, "Of course.".



Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, the jury decided Graham was guilty of capital murder in the death of her daughter. During the sentencing hearing, Graham's lawyer, Margaret Brown pleaded to the jury to recommend life in prison without parole.





She stated she will be leaving behind a son who is in the custody of his grandmother. It was also revealed that Graham was on depression and anxiety medication during the time her daughter was killed.



The state, Attorney Ken Davis told jurors that the crime deserves the death penalty.



"I think that the jury heard the facts in the case and they convicted the defendant of a capital crime and in this case, that would be appropriate," Ken Davis stated.



Lisa Graham was found guilty of hiring, Kenny Walton to kill her daughter. The first trial ended in a mistrial after the judge became ill during the case.



"I'm glad that we have a resolution after 8 years. We had a terrible brutal murder almost 8 years ago and it well past time for a resolution," said Davis.



"We feel sorry for the family at the same time, but Shae deserves justice," Sheriff Heath.



The mother of Lisa Graham testified on behalf of her daughter. As for Kenney Walton, the man who admitted to pulling the trigger - he will spend the rest of his life in prison for his part in the murder of Shae Graham.

The gunman, Kenny Walton, confessed to shooting Shae Graham with a gun belonging to and given to him by Lisa Graham.



"We felt like we could prove that he could get something of value and that he thought he was going to get something of value," said Sheriff Heath.



After the penalty verdict, Lisa Graham was taken immediately back to the Russell County courthouse.



Family and Friends of Shae Graham and the attorneys for Lisa Graham declined to make any comments to the media about the verdict .



Davis says most capital murder cases involves an appeal. and if there is an appeal, it will go the Alabama Supreme Court.



Graham will be sentenced on May 1 at 10 a.m.



