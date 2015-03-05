Mayor Tomlinson gives statement on closure of alma mater

A local mayor is at the center of a legal fight over her alma mater and there are new developments in that case.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson gave a statement on Wednesday regarding the closure of her alma mater, Sweet Briar College.

The small, women-only liberal arts college located in Sweet Briar, VA announced on March 3 that is would be closing in August because of financial issues.

"Many Columbus families have connections to Sweet Briar College. For 114 years, Sweet Briar fulfilled its mission of educating young women and turning them out into the world to make a difference. It is a remarkable place and an extraordinary learning environment. It has an honored legacy that closes intact, and it will be my bittersweet privilege to deliver its final commencement address," the mayor said in her statement.

According to NBC 12 in Richmond, VA, the college is working with current students so they can continue their educations at other schools.

Mayor Tomlinson will be giving the commencement speech at the school's 106th commencement speech on May 16, 2015.

Tomlinson was a graduate of the college in 1987.

