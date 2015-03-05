Retired Auburn Police Officer passes away

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police have reported the passing of retired Chief Frank M. DeGrafenried also known as Buddy.

DeGrafenried started his career in 1977 and served the citizens of Auburn for over 33 years. He was also Chief of Police from 2003-2010.

"Members of the Police Division, past and present have lost one of our most beloved leaders. He was more than a boss; he was always there in times of need and was like a father to many," Chief Paul Register said.

Register also says that he is known throughout the states as one of the Law Enforcement's finest representatives and their prayers are with his family.

Public Safety Director Bill James stated, “Buddy was a joy to work with and you could always count on his smile and laughter to light up a room. He made a significant impact on the Police Division and the Public Safety Department.”

Police say a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

