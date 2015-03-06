Dave Chappelle gets second Columbus show - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Dave Chappelle gets second Columbus show

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Dave Chappelle will be in Columbus on April 8.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - By popular demand, LiveNation has added a second show for popular comedian Dave Chappelle's Columbus visit in April.

The second show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on April 8, and all seats are $56.50 each. Tickets are still available.

The shows, hosted by LiveNation, will be at the Bill Heard Theater at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

The first show starts at 7 p.m. and is sold out. 

You can purchase tickets by clicking here. To check out the listings for the rest of Chappelle's tour dates, you can visit the LiveNation website

