Dave Chappelle gets second Columbus show

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - By popular demand, LiveNation has added a second show for popular comedian Dave Chappelle's Columbus visit in April.The second show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on April 8, and all seats are $56.50 each. Tickets are still available.The shows, hosted by LiveNation , will be at the Bill Heard Theater at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.The first show starts at 7 p.m. and is sold out.You can purchase tickets by clicking here . To check out the listings for the rest of Chappelle's tour dates, you can visit the LiveNation website