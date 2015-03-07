Junior League wants every girl to have their dream prom dress

Prom season is almost here for many of the high schools in Columbus.

The Junior League of Columbus is making sure no young lady goes without a special dress of their own.

For the fifth year, the Junior League of Columbus hosted Project Prom that gives away one prom dress for free.

For one day only, local high school juniors and seniors were able to pick out a new or gently used prom dress donated from the community.

Many of the girls say this event takes off some of the burden of buying all the necessary items for prom.

And for some of the participants, they were excited to shop for the dress of their dreams they get to wear for their first prom.

"When I first saw this dress I was like "Oh, this is beautiful." I never had a prom dress before and when I seen this I was like wow. Its really nice you know," Kepeh Benita Yarwye said.

"Well I had a week to find a dress so. I was worried I wouldn't find one that I liked. Finances are a little bit shaky in our house so this helps us out, especially trying to get two," Megan Girsham said.

Along with the prom dresses, they were able to pick out shoes and accessories and attend workshops and classes on building healthy relationships.

About 70 girls received a new dress from project prom Saturday.

