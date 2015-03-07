Columbus Technical College hosts math competition

St. Luke (Source: CTC) Brookstone (Source: CTC) Blackmon Road Middle School (Source: CTC)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Several middle schools competed in the Mathcounts competition Saturday at Columbus Technical College.



This competition gives students the opportunity to show off their math skills with having the potential to compete at a state level.



"I would like to see every single middle school in Columbus participating in this. This is an opportunity for our children and the fact that we do not have our middle school students here worries me," Marion Ashton said, coach for the math team.



The Georgia Society of Professional Engineers organized this event and the president off this organization was also in attendance.



St. Luke came in third place, Brookstone came in second and Blackmon Middle School was first place in the competition. The first place winner will move on to the state competition in two weeks.



