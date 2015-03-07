Annual Bike Blessing promotes motorcycle safety

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dozens of bikers attended the annual Bike Blessing today at the National Infantry Museum before heading 54 miles to Box Springs, Georgia.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association also joined to be a part of this event. The event advocates safe riding for motorcyclists.

"The purpose of this event was to try and get all the bikers in the community together and to also get your bike blessed in the process, so we can have a great riding season," Cassandra Hill stated, member of Tru Ryderz Biker Club.

They also blessed cars and people as well. Tru Ryderz added two new members to their club during the bike blessing ceremony. Also, a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association was the main speaker for the event.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.