Soldiers injured in vehicle accident at Fort Benning

An overloaded truck carrying approximately 70 Soldiers assigned to Basic Combat Training at Fort Benning was involved in a one-vehicle accident, Sunday, March 08, 2015, according to Monica Manganaro, Fort Benning's Public Information Officer.The group of soldiers was returning from church services on Sand Hill around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle tipped over while trying to make a turn.One soldier was seriously hurt and was evacuated with nine others to the Columbus Medical Center. The soldiers' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Approximately 40 Soldiers, with minor injuries, were transported to Martin Army Community Hospital for evaluation. About 20 Soldiers were evaluated on the scene and released.

