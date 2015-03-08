Miracle Riders preparing for final bike journey

The Miracle Riders are preparing for another bike ride across the country for a good cause.

Scott Ressmeyer and his Miracle Riders gathered in Talbot County Sunday for a photo shoot for their billboard and commercial campaign.

The group takes a ride cross-country every year to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network to benefit kids in the NICU at Midtown Medical Center.

The ride, which kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. on May 2 at Midtown Medical, will the be last ride after seven years. Organizers say they're close to reaching their goal of raising $1 million.

"It's going to accumulate seven years of a lot of miles and meeting a lot of great people across the country and telling the story kids," said Scott Ressmeyer.

"You have to really remind yourself it's for the kids when you're in the cold, rain and wind. And not having a good day on the bike, you have to remind yourself it's for the kids," said Brian Brock.

During the shoot, the riders and families lit lanterns that were released in the night sky as a sign for the kids who were once in pediatric care to keep the journey going for others who need help.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.