Motorcyclist killed in Opelika crash identified

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The name of a motorcyclist killed in a Sunday night crash has been identified by the Lee County coroner.

Coroner Bill Harris has identified the motorcyclist as 43-year-old Christopher Collins, of Opelika, AL.

Collins was killed when his motorcycle and a small crossover SUV collided on Sunday night. Opelika Police and East Alabama Medical Center EMS responded to the accident around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Marvin Parkway when the SUV apparently pulled out in front of him from Gateway Drive. Collins struck the SUV, and was pronounced dead in the emergency room due to blunt force impact injuries at 7:53 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, who has not been identified, was not injured. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.