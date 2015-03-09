Controversial images on CSU campus add fire to the abortion debate

Graphic and disturbing are two words many people are using to describe a new pop-up display at Columbus State University.



Images of aborted fetuses hung in the free speech area of campus Monday morning, causing quite the buzz.



For some CSU students like Matt Stehn, the idea of an abortion is more upsetting than the bloody images hanging in the heart of campus.



"It makes me sick, to think that even though these images are out there, and I'm sure there's plenty of other people that have seen them before, that it's still allowed," Stehn said.



The display, called the Genocide Awareness Project, compares abortions to historical events like The Holocaust and Slavery.



"We stop genocides overseas, we stop genocides everywhere else but we allow one right here, it's a little scary," Stehn said.



The topic has been making waves across the country recently, from West Virginia passing a ban on abortions after 20 weeks, to a similar bill banning later-term abortions heading to the New Mexico Senate.



In the past four years, states have passed 231 laws that restrict abortions. That's more than in the entire previous decade.



Closer to home, the awareness project at CSU is sparking some students to approach members of the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform group out of California, starting conversations of support or opposition.



"We have a standard for all of our staff and volunteers to maintain a peaceful environment, no yelling or screaming even if people are yelling at you," Project Director Maggie Egger said.





CSU student Margo Pierce was originally shocked.



"I thought they were being extremist on a level," Pierce said. "They were comparing a hate crime to abortion."





However, she says after talking to group members she better understood their message, even though she disagrees with it.



"I don't think we can establish a moral right or wrong until we have enough resources to take advantage of that," Pierce said.



Other pro-choice advocates say their major concerns are providing enough support to women who choose to carry a baby full term and continuing to fund the growth and education of that child.



Once again, the issue boils down to a question with many strong and differing answers, "when does life begin?"



Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.







