5 wounded in Victory Dr. club shootings

Columbus police are investigating shootings at two separate lounges early Tuesday morning, where five people were wounded in a shooting at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive around 1:30 a.m.

According to News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson, one of those five victims has been treated and released from Midtown Medical Center. One victim, who had life-threatening injuries, is expected to make it.

Police said another shootings also happened along Victory Drive at the Gold Gentleman's Club at 2:45 a.m.

According to detectives, there are at least eight markers denoting shell casings near the fence that separates the Gold Lounge and a neighboring Wendy's near its drive-thru window.

This isn't the first time there have been violent crimes at the Foxy Lady Lounge: in March 2013, Shannon Fields, Jr., 20, was shot and killed following a shooting there.

In 2014, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson sought to close both the Foxy Lady Lounge and the Carousel Lounge, after investigations claimed that they were "criminal havens."

On Tuesday, Mayor Tomlinson said the locations will be under review following Tuesday morning's events.

"We've actually investigated the Foxy Lady before for purposes of whether they constituted a criminal haven. We were not able, at the time we didn't feel comfortable going forward, it will be reopened. If there are other businesses that are involved in some sort of shooting because they maintained a dangerous or reckless environment, then the same review will be given to them as well." Tomlinson stated.

Tomlinson also says the city welcomes all businesses to come and have a prosperous future in Columbus, but you can't conduct business in a dangerous or unlawful way.

