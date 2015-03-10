Ft. Benning hosts Soldier for Life Job Transition Summit

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Soldiers, veterans, retirees and family members are invited to participate in a transition summit from March 12 until March 14.

Deputy Secretary of Labor Christopher P. Lu will begin the event with a keynote address for the Soldier for Life Transition Summit.

The summit will include a hiring fair for service members, business and career presentations by top entrepreneurs of American Dream U and individual workshops that will assist soldiers and their families to enhance their job-seeking skills.

It will also feature informative and interactive panel events, recruiter training and discussions on improving competitive employment for service members and veterans. The summit will be at the Benning Hall.

For more information please contact Chris Warner at (706) 545-4591.

