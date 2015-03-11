Latest early SPLOST voting numbers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With just one week left until the controversial Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, is voted on, the latest early voting numbers on the referendum have been released.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the total number of voters who've gone to the polls early is 4,078. Early SPLOST voting began on Feb. 23; also on Tuesday, the last SPLOST open forum was held at the Columbus Public Library.

If approved, SPLOST will help fund a $34 million system wide upgrade in technology and infrastructure. The SPLOST tax would raise about $200 million over the course of 5 years.

The district wants to build a new Spence High School, upgrade Shaw High School and update the districts cafeteria and bus systems.

If you want to cast your ballot early you can do so at the Citizens Service Center from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 13.

Voters go to the polls on March 17.

For more information, access www.muscogee.k12.ga.us or email at communications@muscogee.k12.ga.us.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.