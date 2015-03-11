Phenix City teen recovering Thursday after heart transplant

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WTVM) - Miranda Spurlin is recovering from her heart transplant on Wednesday, and her mother said she's recovering, according to a Facebook post from her mother.

Miranda, 14, received a heart on Tuesday and had surgery at the Children's Hospital of Alabama on Wednesday, the family posted on the "A Heart for Miranda" Facebook page.



According to Miranda's mother Penelope Spurlin, her daughter's surgery started at 7 a.m. CT and she is now recovering. She sends her thanks to the community for their continued support.



"I just want to tell everybody thanks for the prayers, keep them coming. We couldn't have done this without the whole community coming together," Spurlin said.



In December, Miranda and her family discovered she had a heart muscle deficiency after suffering from chest pains and random dizzy spells that sent her to the hospital.



After a procedure was done to give her a pacemaker at Egleston Children's Hospital, she's been at Children's Hospital of Alabama awaiting a heart. The hospital specializes in pediatric cardiology.



The family still needs the community's help and support - A Heart for Miranda community barbecue and music fest will take place on March 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Activities Center, located at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City.



If you would like to donate to the Spurlin family, you can do at the following website: http://www.ammopac.org/a-heart-for-miranda.html



