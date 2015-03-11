WATCH LIVE: Military officials hold press conference on FL helicopter crash

Four soldiers from a Hammond, Louisiana-based National Guard unit are among the 11 military members missing after a helicopter crash in the Florida Panhandle. Four soldiers involved in the crash were from a Hammond, Louisiana-based National Guard unit.

PENSACOLA, FL (WTVM) - Military official will hold a press conference on the helicopter crash that has taken the lives of 11 military members after they went missing on Tuesday.

The press conferences will take place after 2 p.m. ET.

According to ABC News, the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went missing on Tuesday. The bodies of the seven Marines and four Army National Guard soldiers have washed up ashore near Navarre Beach on Santa Rosa Sound, along with debris from the helicopter.

The soldiers were reportedly performing an training exercise when they were lost in heavy fog. The names have not been released and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The helicopter took off from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Four soldiers were from a Hammond, LA National Guard unit; the seven Marines were stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC.

You can watch the presser from Louisiana by clicking here.

