Rosie the Riveters honored during Women's History Month

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In honor of Women's History Month, the Holiday Retirement Home along with the American Rosie Riveter Association, hosted an event to honor the original World War II Rosie Riveters.

The Rosies who attended talked about the sacrifices and hard work that came along with being a woman during World War II. All riveters during that era worked in factories while men were away at war.

90-year-old June Tinker says she had to drop out of college at age 17 to become a "Riveter", but in her 40's she eventually received her GED. She wasn't the only one to make this sacrifice, as there were other women who voiced the same experience.

Several of the women also talked about how proud they are to be a part of such a pivotal part of history, and they hope this generation will learn more about the Rosie Riveters.

This year will mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II.

