Be There: Dimon Magnet Academy gears up for open house

Dimon Magnet Academy's S.M.A.R.T. or Science, Math, Art, Resource and Technology program focuses on math and science to help students understand what's expected of them once they start a career.News Leader 9 paid a visit to the science and math lab Wednesday, March 11 at Dimon. A water station, an oven and a refrigerator are at the students' disposal.James Ray heads up the magnet program at Demon. He uses his 15 years in education as lead math and science teacher to better prepare students for the real world.

"When you look at the world today, all the jobs, everything is STEM related," explained Ray.

Students also have access to the latest technology to use as teaching tools.

"One of the things we're going to do at our school is have global learning centers," Ray added. "We're going to use our iPods, iPads and web cams."

Ray and Principal Janet Sellers say they're working toward becoming STEM certified, focusing on Science, Technology. Engineering and Math as well as enhancing the curriculum next year.

"More college and career readiness activities in the classroom and in the school. We're going to have more magnet classes throughout the school," stated Sellers.

To find out more about what the school has to offer, the school is hosting STEAM Day, Friday, March 20 from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect lots of activities including robotics and frog dissecting. All guests should report to the hospitality room.



Copyright WTVM 2015. All Rights Reserved