Aflac VP of training charged in hit-and-run, DUI

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A high-ranking Aflac official was arrested and charged with a hit and run and DUI on Tuesday, according to Columbus Police Department incident reports.

Shortly after 9:35 p.m., Gladys Williams-Tillmon, 56, was arrested on Tuesday night after she drove her silver four-door Hyundai over a median and struck a GADOT sign, finally stopping as she faced northbound in the southbound lanes of Veterans Parkway.

Prior to hitting the sign, police say Tillmon hit a GMC Jimmy near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Whitesville Road and fled the scene.

Tillmon is currently the second vice president of learning and development at Aflac in Columbus, according her LinkedIn profile. The incident report states that she is the vice president of training at the company.

Police observed Tillmon had slurred speech and trouble walking without assistance, and refused a breathalyzer or standard field sobriety test at the crash scene.

Prior to be taken to the Muscogee County Jail, Tillmon was taken to Midtown Medical Center, where she refused treatment; she was given a breathalyzer, where she registered a .224 on the first reading and a .227 on the second reading, nearly three times the legal limit.

Tillmon was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to carry and exhibit license, striking a stationary object, leaving the scene of an accident and a red light violation. She appeared in recorder's court on Wednesday and is currently not in jail.

