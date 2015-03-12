Man wanted in SC on murder charges also wanted in GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on St. Mary's Road that left one man with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the parking lot area of the Dollar General on St. Mary's Road. He was transported to Midtown Medical Center and is being treated for a gunshot wound. No suspects have been named so far. The victim's name has not been released yet. This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. ...

