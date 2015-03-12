Man wanted in SC on murder charges also wanted in GA - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man wanted in SC on murder charges also wanted in GA

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Dw'ntraquis Rashaad Campbell. (Source: Oconee County Sheriff's Department) Dw'ntraquis Rashaad Campbell. (Source: Oconee County Sheriff's Department)
Campbell via surveillance footage the from the shooting that left one man dead in South Carolina. (Source: Oconee County, SC Sheriff's Department) Campbell via surveillance footage the from the shooting that left one man dead in South Carolina. (Source: Oconee County, SC Sheriff's Department)
OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WTVM) - A man wanted on murder and attempted murder charges in South Carolina also has outstanding warrants in Columbus, GA.

According to information provided by the Oconee County, SC Sheriff's Department, Dw'Ntraquis Rashaad Campbell, 30, of Greenwood, SC, has been charged with murder following a shooting that left one man dead.

Campbell has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say Campbell was involved in a shooting outside of a Seneca, SC bar and grill in the early morning hours of March 8, where a large crowd surrounded a fight.

Warrants against Campbell were obtained on March 9 and his information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database. Known aliases for Campbell are Rah-Rah, Rashaad or Shaad.

Campbell has a history of violent crime, and has outstanding warrants from Greenwood County, SC and Columbus, according to investigators. Campbell reportedly also has ties in Anderson County, SC as well. Campbell is wanted for an outstanding warrants in Columbus.  

Campbell is considered armed and dangerous, and if he's located, you are asked not to approach him and to immediately call law enforcement.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Campbell, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text in your tip to 274637. 

All tips received through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and confidential and if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

You can also relay your information in this case directly to an investigator with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office by calling 864-718-1052.

