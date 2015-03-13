VIDEO: SC pre-teen girl dunks, towers over peers in game - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: SC pre-teen girl dunks, towers over peers in game

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Ashlyn Watkins, 11, makes no bones about it - she can dunk over other fifth graders. (Source: MaxPreps) Ashlyn Watkins, 11, makes no bones about it - she can dunk over other fifth graders. (Source: MaxPreps)
(WTVM) – If you ever wished you were a little bit taller or a baller, then you would love to be this 11-year-old basketball prodigy whose skills would make current WNBA stars jealous.

Ashlyn Watkins, 11, is the young girl whose basketball skills have gone viral in a series of social media posts week. Watkins was seen at the East Columbia, SC Youth Basketball League game not just towering over her competition, but slamming a two-handed dunk over them in a 9-foot hoop.

A YouTube video published on March 9 and other websites have Watkins listed as standing 5'11", while MaxPreps has her listed as 6'1".

While hyping up a young woman for her athletic prowess before she's in middle school seems a bit of a stretch, Watkins can have faith that this isn't the only spotlight she'll shine in. She also knows she'll always be picked first in pick-up games.

