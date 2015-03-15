Report: Soldier robbed, kidnapped at Columbus hotel

A Fort Benning soldier reported being robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Columbus, according to a Columbus Police Department incident report.

The 22-year-old victim was at the Super 8 Hotel, located at 2935 Warm Springs Road, inside room 302 when the incident happened at 1 a.m.

The soldier said a person pointed a handgun at him and took his cell phone and cash, totaling $900.

The report also indicates there was a kidnapping involving the victim, but no other details were available.The soldier was not injured and no arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.