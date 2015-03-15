Report: Soldier robbed, kidnapped at Columbus hotel - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Report: Soldier robbed, kidnapped at Columbus hotel

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Fort Benning soldier reported being robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Columbus, according to a Columbus Police Department incident report. 

The 22-year-old victim was at the Super 8 Hotel, located at 2935 Warm Springs Road, inside room 302 when the incident happened at 1 a.m.  

The soldier said a person pointed a handgun at him and took his cell phone and cash, totaling $900. 

The report also indicates there was a kidnapping involving the victim, but no other details were available. 

The soldier was not injured and no arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly