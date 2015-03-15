Dog reported missing after Columbus apartment burglary

Sam is a beloved member of the Jacobs family who went missing after their apartment was burglarized. (Source: Jacobs Family)

Sam is a beloved member of the Jacobs family who went missing after their apartment was burglarized. (Source: Jacobs Family)

A Columbus family is asking for help after their dog was reported missing, possibly taken during a burglary of their home on the morning of March 11.

The Jacobs family describe their dog, Sam, as a lovable and friendly member of their family for two years.

Sam, a Yorkie, hasn't been with his family for four days.

Ashley Jacobs says she received a call from Columbus police around 2 p.m. on Wednesday after someone kicked in the door of her Hampton Place apartment off Milgen Road.

"[The thieves] Skipped everything else took the jewelry box and I was also informed that our dog Sam was missing as well," said Jacobs.

Jacobs doesn't know if the person who burglarized the home took their dog, but she says he has never ran away.

"He has his two front teeth missing, so he can't bite you if you see him," said Jacobs.

Neighbors in the complex told Jacobs they noticed the door kicked in and left cracked open around 9:30 a.m. When she arrived back home she noticed Sam's food and water was untouched.

Jacobs says the hardest part of the incident is dealing with their missing dog.

"He's been 100 percent a part of this family and he is instantly attached to my son," Jacobs said.

There has been no news of Sam's location.

"He just had his flee collar on him, because he was inside all the time. My daughter's been asking if we found him yet and I just have to keep saying no," said Jacobs.

So far Columbus police are still investigating the burglary. Police reports show there was $300 in property damage done to the apartment and $5,100 in jewelry was stolen.

"Jewelry can be replaced, the heirlooms can't and Sam can't. He's 11 years old. He meant something special to all of us," said Jacobs.

If anyone has any information on Sam's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.