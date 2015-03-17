IHOP gives free pancakes in honor of St. Patrick's Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In honor of St. Patrick's Day the International House of Pancakes is offering a great deal for all customers wearing the right attire!

IHOP will give out a free short stack of pancakes to customers wearing green. This promotion will end Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The restaurants in Columbus participating are IHOP on Gateway located at 6317 Talokas Lane and Airport Thruway located at 2111 Airport Thruway.

