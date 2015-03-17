IHOP gives free pancakes in honor of St. Patrick's Day - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

IHOP gives free pancakes in honor of St. Patrick's Day

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In honor of St. Patrick's Day the International House of Pancakes is offering a great deal for all customers wearing the right attire!

IHOP will give out a free short stack of pancakes to customers wearing green. This promotion will end Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The restaurants in Columbus participating are IHOP on Gateway located at 6317 Talokas Lane and Airport Thruway located at 2111 Airport Thruway.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly