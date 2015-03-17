Man stabbed on Farr Rd. in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man stabbed on Farr Rd. in Columbus

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Around midnight on Monday a man was stabbed in the stomach, according to police reports.

30-year-old Charles Walker is named a suspect and he allegedly used a knife to stab a man on Farr Road at Parkwood Mobile homes.

The victim, 34, was taken to the Medical Center and this case remains under investigation.

