Ft. Benning conducts post wide exercise

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – A post wide training exercise is scheduled on Fort Benning from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on March 18.

All access control points will be closed due to inbound and outbound traffic for 10 minutes after 9 a.m. until test procedures.

If you are near the installation you will notice an increase in emergency response vehicles and hear sirens across the installation throughout the day.

As a part of the all day exercise, there may be smoke and blank ammunition fired in areas that are not recognized firing ranges.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time traveling to their destinations on post due to this exercise.

