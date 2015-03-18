Brother of Opelika teen shooting victim speaks out

An Opelika teen is recovering after someone shot him in front of his brother's home in broad daylight.

The victim's brother talked with WTVM News Leader 9's Irisha Jones on Wednesday afternoon.

Nigel Mitchell says his brother was just standing outside with friends when he was shot. Opelika police are currently looking for the whoever may be responsible for the crime. Mitchell describes what he heard.

"He said, 'I got shot, I got shot,'" Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he's still in shock after seeing his 14-year-old brother shot Tuesday evening.

"I hate things like this had to happen to see my little brother. It's stuck in my head. Pinpointed in my head," said Mitchell.

Opelika police say the teen was shot in the leg and sustained non-threatening injuries while standing outside of his brother's apartment on North Antioch Circle. Witnesses in the area described the incident to police as a "drive-by" style incident.

"It was still early Sunday, the sun had just went down. Little kids were playing outside," said Mitchell.

The teen lives with his mother and was visiting his brother's house during the time of the shooting.

"I was in the house when it happened. I noticed he came back looking for me. Not knowing you supposed to say still when you get shot. He don't know that though. He just came out looking for his brother," said Mitchell.

Mitchell says the boy went to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

"It's scary you know, All I could do was pray, sat next to him and prayed. They got the bullet out of him, so that's all that matters," said Mitchell.

"Just talking to the victim and the witnesses to see if they can think of anybody involved , any suspects and then will follow up on any of those leads," said Captain Shane Healey, Opelika Police Department.

The teen returned home from the hospital overnight. His brother is just glad things didn't take a turn for the worse. No one else was hurt in the incident, and police are interviewing witnesses who may give them a clear idea as to what exactly happened.

Police also say there is no description of the vehicle seen at the time of the shooting and they want witnesses to call the Secret Witness Hotline if they have any information at (334) 745-8665.

